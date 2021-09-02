All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Crypto mining retailer teases HUNDREDS of Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs

Crypto mining retailer Cryptominers teased hundreds of SAPPHIRE, PowerColor, and XFX Radeon RX 6000 series cards for mining.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 2 2021 8:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

You might not be able to find a new AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, but Cryptominers Bahrain teasing they've received what seems like a truckload of custom Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards. Don't try to smash your screen when you watch the video, or see the pictures below:

Cryptominers is a company that specializes in crypto mining systems, with the company receiving boxes and boxes of PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, and XFX Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. The company also offers up ASICs for crypto mining, but they put their biggest efforts into crypto mining rigs and crypto farms.

There's even some older-gen Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics cards thrown into the mix, with XFX custom Radeon RX 580 8GB cards pictured. There's some high-end Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards which seems like a waste of high-end RDNA 2 silicon for crypto mining, but this is the world we live in now.

Crypto mining retailer teases HUNDREDS of Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2649.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2021 at 6:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, instagram.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.