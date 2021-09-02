Crypto mining retailer teases HUNDREDS of Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs

You might not be able to find a new AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, but Cryptominers Bahrain teasing they've received what seems like a truckload of custom Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards. Don't try to smash your screen when you watch the video, or see the pictures below:

Cryptominers is a company that specializes in crypto mining systems, with the company receiving boxes and boxes of PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, and XFX Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. The company also offers up ASICs for crypto mining, but they put their biggest efforts into crypto mining rigs and crypto farms.

There's even some older-gen Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics cards thrown into the mix, with XFX custom Radeon RX 580 8GB cards pictured. There's some high-end Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards which seems like a waste of high-end RDNA 2 silicon for crypto mining, but this is the world we live in now.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES