No Man's Sky modder is doing ungodly things with Sean Murray's head

No Man's Sky modder Winder Sun is making some unholy in-game creations out of Sean Murray's head until Frontiers releases.

Published Wed, Sep 1 2021 2:42 PM CDT
A modder is creating bizarre in-game nightmares using Sean Murray's face.

No Man's Sky modder is doing ungodly things with Sean Murray's head 32 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Like all No Man's Sky fans, modder Winder Sun is eagerly waiting the game's new Frontiers update. With no release date in site, Winder Sun decided to put on a lighthearted protest by putting Sean Murray's face into the game.

"For every day the update is not released I will put your head on one additional object in the game. And yes this is a threat," Winder Sun said jokingly on Twitter.

The results are hilarious, disturbing and memeworthy. Seeing Murray's face on everything from exocraft to floating sentinels and blobs reminds me of the old-school Seaman game on Dreamcast. Yes, it's that bizarre. So far there's seven unholy creations in all, including:

Day 1 - Sean Murray Exocraft

Day 4 - Wire Biome

Day 5 - Murray Sentinels

Day 6 - Murray Grass

Day 7 - Murray Planet

Maybe Hello Games will delay Frontiers' reveal just to see what Winder Sun can do?

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

