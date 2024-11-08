All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 59 - Ryzen 9800X3D Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Software & Apps

Microsoft seems to be stepping up campaign to get folks to abandon Windows 10 for Window 11

Dump the world's most popular desktop OS in favor of Windows 11, is a drum Microsoft is banging louder and louder these days. Sick of hearing it yet?

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft is intensifying efforts to encourage Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11, as Windows 10 will reach end-of-life in less than a year. Microsoft is placing reminders on its web pages urging users to upgrade, highlighting that after October 14, 2025, Windows 10 will no longer receive free updates or support.

It's no secret that Microsoft wants Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 - what with the end-of-life of the older OS coming round in less than a year - and the campaign to push this is seemingly being cranked up a notch.

Upgrade to Windows 11 - all the cool kids are doing it (Image Credit: Microsoft)
2

As Neowin observes, there has been an uptick in Microsoft placing messaging on various official web pages reminding people that Windows 10 is on its way out, and that they should be looking to migrate to Windows 11 ideally.

The tech site has spotted another banner urging said upgrade, when you go to the Microsoft web page telling you how to create installation media for Windows. In the section for Windows 10, there's now a warning that states:

"After October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide free software updates from Windows Update, technical assistance, or security fixes for Windows 10. Your PC will still work, but we recommend moving to Windows 11."

You can click to 'learn more' whereupon you are taken to a portal extolling the virtues of Windows 11, and how easy it is to upgrade (using the Windows Backup app).

Of course, upgrading isn't all that straightforward for some Windows 10 users, if their PC doesn't meet the stricter system requirements for Windows 11. In that case, it might be a thorny issue involving having to install a TPM module, or a newer processor (and likely a full system upgrade therein, more or less).

In recent times, as Neowin observes, Microsoft has pushed similar messaging, including urging consumers to buy an entirely new Windows 11 PC, which would, of course, get around any hardware upgrade woes - at an obvious cost, and sizeable dent in the wallet, naturally.

The other option is to keep running Windows 10 for another year after October 2025, which consumers will be able to do (for the first time ever) by purchasing extended support until October 2026 at the price of $30. Previously, that's a path forward that was only open to businesses.

NEWS SOURCES:support.microsoft.com, neowin.net, microsoft.com
Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

