Windows 11 25H2 bug breaks the OS and makes recovery almost impossible

A new Windows 11 25H2 bug disables keyboard and mouse input when using the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE), Microsoft says fix is coming soon.

Windows 11 25H2 update, which is the big October 2025 update for the operating system, is rolling out now to all users. Although it's light on bringing new features to the OS, the update is introducing a number of new bugs, including one that breaks the ability to recover Windows 11. Yes, as part of a newOctober 14, 2025 - KB5066835 update for Windows 11 25H2 that "addresses security issues for your Windows operating system," Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) has become unusable.

WinRE is the environment that you use for troubleshooting startup issues, restoring your system, resetting your PC, and accessing other tools when there are OS issues or you want to roll back updates, go into your BIOS, or repair your PC. It's an integral part of Windows, and with the latest Windows 11 25H2 update, USB keyboards and mice no longer work in the Windows Recovery Environment, rendering it unusable.

Microsoft has confirmed that the bug exists, with it being listed on the Windows 11 25H2 'Known Issues' page. Microsoft notes "this issue affects USB devices only within WinRE after installing Windows updates released on October 14, 2025," while confirming that a fix is on the way "in the coming days."

As you need your keyboard and mouse to both recover your PC or diagnose issues, odds are this fix is a top priority as Windows 11 25H2 can effectively "brick" a PC in its current form. The Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) is a set of tools designed to exist outside of the Windows platform that offers a way to manage and troubleshoot issues without having to worry about bugs or crashing, so it's surprising to see it get broken by a Windows update.

So, if you haven't updated to Windows 11 25H2, it's probably best to hold off until this issue is resolved. Unless you've got a keyboard and mouse with the old PS/2-connector and a motherboard that still has those ports, which are becoming increasingly rare.