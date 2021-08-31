All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New cracks were just found on the International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts have reported they've discovered brand new cracks on the Zarya module on the International Space Station.

Published Tue, Aug 31 2021 6:02 AM CDT
A senior space official reported on August 30 that new cracks have been found on the Zarya module of the International Space Station.

The report comes from a Russian cosmonaut who said that the situation is "bad" and that the cracks could eventually spread and cause fissures over time. As for the history of the Zarya module, it was the first module of the International Space Station ever launched on November 20, 1998.

Vladimir Solovyov, a chief engineer of rocket and space corporation Energia, said, "Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module." Adding, "This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time." Solovyov has previously said that the ISS is beginning to appear aged and that after 2025 he expects there will be an "avalanche" of broken equipment. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

