Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already on discount, a huge $300 off

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs $999 but it's currently $300 off down to just $699 locked to T-Mobile, or $799 unlocked.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is one of the most interesting, and looks to be the most awesome foldable smartphone yet -- costs $999, but is already discounted to just $699-$749.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB is discounted down to $699 at Newegg and locked to T-Mobile, a discount of $300 from its $999 MSRP. If you want an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone to use on any carrier, then that has $250 off which drops the price of the unlocked foldable to $749.

Samsung itself is giving consumers a $50 introductory discount on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable, and even more discount if you have a Galaxy smartphone to trade-in. Samsung is offering up to $600 credit for some of the highest online instant trade-in values.

For the larger Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB it's an additional $50, so you're looking at $749 locked to T-Mobile (down from $1049) and $849 if you want it unlocked.