All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already on discount, a huge $300 off

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs $999 but it's currently $300 off down to just $699 locked to T-Mobile, or $799 unlocked.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 11:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is one of the most interesting, and looks to be the most awesome foldable smartphone yet -- costs $999, but is already discounted to just $699-$749.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already on discount, a huge $300 off 04 | TweakTown.com

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB is discounted down to $699 at Newegg and locked to T-Mobile, a discount of $300 from its $999 MSRP. If you want an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone to use on any carrier, then that has $250 off which drops the price of the unlocked foldable to $749.

Samsung itself is giving consumers a $50 introductory discount on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable, and even more discount if you have a Galaxy smartphone to trade-in. Samsung is offering up to $600 credit for some of the highest online instant trade-in values.

For the larger Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB it's an additional $50, so you're looking at $749 locked to T-Mobile (down from $1049) and $849 if you want it unlocked.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked (SM-F711ULVAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$999.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/30/2021 at 7:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.