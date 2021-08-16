All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be the most interesting foldable

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone rocks 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G, and so much more.

Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 7:08 PM CDT
Samsung has made its new foldable smartphones official, with the introduction of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones announced and dropping in September 2021.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the cheapest foldable smartphone yet, with the 128GB model coming in at just $999 while the 256GB model is $50 more at $1049. Both of them are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC, and have 8GB of RAM.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone has an outer 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display (260 x 512) while the inner 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (2640 x 1080) rolls out with 120Hz refresh for those super-smooth feels. You'll also have Android 11 + One UI 3.1 on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3, which will make for some of the best foldable OS + software combinations yet.

There's IPX8 water resistance, and Samsung says the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen is 80% more durable than its predecessor -- with Corning providing their Gorilla Glass Victua on the outer display and Samsung rocks out with its Armor Aluminum body for added protection. This means Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 can take more of a pounding than the original Galaxy Z Flip.

If you're using 25W+ charging on the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra, then you'll be disappointed to know that the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 only has 15W charging on cable, and 10W wireless charging. This means it'll take a while to charge up that 3300mAh battery which is a bit disappointing for a foldable smartphone launching in the second half of 2021 and will be used by people in 2022 and beyond.

Samsung has pre-orders for its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 open up right now, with the new foldable launching on August 27 in the US.

