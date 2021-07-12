All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new 'Monster Truck' CPU: Ryzen Threadripper still has 64C/128T

AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series CPUs launch next month, codenamed 'Chagall' with a new 'Monster Truck' processor.

Published Mon, Jul 12 2021 8:08 PM CDT
AMD launched the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX processor earlier this year, with its 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power costing $5489 -- but there's the new Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series "Monster Truck" CPUs now launching in August 2021 -- just weeks away.

The latest rumor teases AMD will launch the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series codenamed "Chagall" CPUs in August, based on the new Zen 3 (possibly Zen 3+) architecture and some tweaks to its xGMI (Inter-Chip Global Memory Interconnect) speeds from 16GT/s to 18GT/s.

Other than that, we're still looking at the same CPU core count, the same N7 node over at TSMC, the same DDR4 memory support and TDP (280W max).

We shouldn't expect too much in the way of differences between the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series CPUs and the latest flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX -- that'll have to wait until the Zen 4-based Ryzen Threadripper CPUs that will deliver up to a huge 128 cores and 256 threads, as well as 12-channel DDR5 memory support.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

