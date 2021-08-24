All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

New Assassin's Creed Odyssey patch doubles FPS cap on PS5, Series X

Ubisoft is rolling out a new upgrade patch for Assassin's Creed Odyssey that doubles the frame rates from 30FPS to 60FPS.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Aug 24 2021 1:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft is doubling the frame rate of one of the best Assassin's Creed games on consoles.

New Assassin's Creed Odyssey patch doubles FPS cap on PS5, Series X 55 | TweakTown.com

Today Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a surprise upgrade to support 60FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This effectively doubles the base 30FPS frame rate of the 2018 best-seller on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X hardware. What's even more surprising is that this isn't a next-gen optimized patch, but an upgrade made through each console's backwards compatibility functionality.

That being said. don't expect other massive improvements like upgrade visuals, ray tracing, or even a significant reduction in loading times (although the PS5's PCIe 4.0 SSD starts Odyssey 67% faster and loads up a save game 57% faster than the base PS4's slower HDD). The patch clocks in at less than 500MB on both platforms which is a nice touch.

Odyssey running at 60FPS is a big upgrade over the base game and I think we'll see lots more people re-engaging with the game. 30FPS was a lackluster cap and combat and exploration will be much more fluid this time around in smooth frame rates.

Read Also: Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Review, The Achilles of Games

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.95
$29.95$25.00$14.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2021 at 12:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:discussions.ubisoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.