All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Intel's next-gen HEDT chipset: X699 teased with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech

Intel's next-gen 600-series chipsets teased, Alder Lake supported with new HEDT platform and new X699 chipset spotted in the wild.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 7:42 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We haven't been hearing much about Intel's next-gen HEDT platform for Alder Lake so far, but now we're hearing whispers of the X699 chipset for new HEDT processors based on the Alder Lake CPU architecture.

Intel's next-gen HEDT chipset: X699 teased with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Inside of the new Intel Chipset driver "10.1.18836.8283" you'll find a list of Intel's upcoming 600-series motherboards, which includes the X699 chipset for HEDT -- and the Z690 chipset for the mainstream flagship CPU that should be the Intel Core i9-12900K and below.

Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs should come with more cores and threads for the HEDT platform, as well as more PCIe lanes, slots, overclocking, and more. Z690 will still be a beefy chipset, but Intel will hopefully be able to better compete against AMD's kick-ass Ryzen Threadripper and Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs with X699 + Alder Lake.

More Intel CPU news

Here's the Intel chipsets teased inside of the new Intel Chipset drivers:

  • X699 (HEDT Enthusiast)
  • Z690 (Mainstream Enthusiast)
  • W685 (Workstation Enthusiast)
  • W680 (Workstation Mainstream)
  • Q670 (Business / Enterprise)
  • Q670E (Business / Enterprise Laptop)
  • R680E (R-Embedded Laptop)
  • H670 (Mainstream Budget)
  • B660 (Mainstream Budget)
  • H610 (Mainstream Entry)
  • H610E (Mainstream Entry Laptop)
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (BX8070811900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$544.89
$544.89$547.99$596.35
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2021 at 3:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.