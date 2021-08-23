Intel's next-gen HEDT chipset: X699 teased with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech

Intel's next-gen 600-series chipsets teased, Alder Lake supported with new HEDT platform and new X699 chipset spotted in the wild.

We haven't been hearing much about Intel's next-gen HEDT platform for Alder Lake so far, but now we're hearing whispers of the X699 chipset for new HEDT processors based on the Alder Lake CPU architecture.

Inside of the new Intel Chipset driver "10.1.18836.8283" you'll find a list of Intel's upcoming 600-series motherboards, which includes the X699 chipset for HEDT -- and the Z690 chipset for the mainstream flagship CPU that should be the Intel Core i9-12900K and below.

Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs should come with more cores and threads for the HEDT platform, as well as more PCIe lanes, slots, overclocking, and more. Z690 will still be a beefy chipset, but Intel will hopefully be able to better compete against AMD's kick-ass Ryzen Threadripper and Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs with X699 + Alder Lake.

