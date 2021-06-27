Intel's next-gen LGA18xx socket teased, Meteor Lake CPU flies past

Can you feel that? We're getting closer to Intel catching up to where AMD was a few years ago, with Intel's first-ever 7nm CPU not too far away now with Meteor Lake being teased again.

The latest on Intel's new Meteor Lake CPU is from the LGA18xx socket it will use, with @momomo_us sharing a new LGA17xx/18xx CPU socket. Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" and 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will be using the new LGA1700 socket, while Intel's next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" will move to the LGA18xx socket.

We heard about the new LGA1800 socket from Igor's Lab not too long ago, with Intel's new CPU socket introducing a new mounting system. We could see Intel not forcing consumers into that rabbit hole, and instead the new LGA1800 socket is for another series of CPU... we just don't know any of it for sure just yet.