Intel's next-gen Emerald Rapids CPU: 64 cores, 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes, more

Intel has just wrapped up its exciting new Architecture Day 2021 event, with details on their future CPUs and GPUs in the oven right now -- but Tom over at Moore's Law is Dead has decided to drop a new video leaking out some new future Intel goodies.

We're finding out details on Intel's new Emerald Rapids CPU architecture, which will succeed the upcoming Sapphire Rapids CPU architecture. Intel's next-gen Emerald Rapids would launch with up to 64 cores at up to a whopping 350W and it'll be made on Intel's upcoming Intel 7 node.

But more surprisingly, Emerald Lake would roll out with an insane 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes and support for DDR5-5600 memory. 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes just sounds out-of-this-world to me, or anyone right now, as you're running out of PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 lanes on a consumer motherboard once you have a x16 graphics card and anything else that requires PCIe lanes (think NVMe M.2 SSDs, etc).

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids and future Emerald Rapids platforms are not for the consumer market, but servers and data centers... where lots, and lots, and lots of PCIe lanes are required.