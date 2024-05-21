AMD 'Strix Halo' Zen 5 mobile APU pictured: chiplet-based, integrated GPU is powerful

AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based 'Strix Halo' APU pictured: chiplet-based Zen 5 chip uses 256-bit LPDDR5X, RDNA 3+ GPU with massive 40 Compute Units.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 7 seconds read time

AMD's next-gen "Strix Halo" Zen 5-based APU has been pictured on Chiphell, showing off its chiplet-based deisgn, using 256-bit LPDDR5X memory.

AMD 'Strix Halo' Zen 5 mobile APU pictured: chiplet-based, integrated GPU is powerful 50
Open Gallery 5

The new Strix Halo APU will feature a chiplet-based design, with one or two Zen 5 CCDs and a huge SoC die that features an oversized integrated RDNA 3+ GPU, and 256-bit LPDDR5X memory controllers not found on the cIOD. AMD is aiming at CPU and GPU performance that competes with Apple's M3 Pro and M3 Max SoCs, at comparable PCB and power consumption.

AMD is using an integrated RDNA 3+ GPU in its next-gen Strix Halo APU, with a huge 40 Compute Units that works out to 2560 Stream Processors, 80 AI accelerators, 40 Ray accelerators, 160 TMUs, and an unknown amount of ROPs, with GPU clock speeds of up to 3.0GHz.

AMD 'Strix Halo' Zen 5 mobile APU pictured: chiplet-based, integrated GPU is powerful 52
Open Gallery 5

We should expect Strix Halo GPU performance to be somewhere between NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060M and RTX 4070M laptop GPUs.

AMD is reportedly using a 256-bit LPDDR5X-8533 memory interface, which will provide an effective cached bandwidth of around 500GB/sec. The memory controllers are joined by 32MB L4 cache on the SoC die, while the NPU on Strix Halo will be the same XDNA 2-based NPU that we will see on the upcoming Strix Point APUs.

AMD 'Strix Halo' Zen 5 mobile APU pictured: chiplet-based, integrated GPU is powerful 51
Open Gallery 5

AMD's new Strix Halo APU has an SoC I/O that supports PCIe Gen5, with 12 Gen5 lanes, 4 aimed at an M.2 NVMe slot, and 8 PCIe 5.0 lanes for a discrete graphics card.

AMD 'Strix Halo' Zen 5 mobile APU pictured: chiplet-based, integrated GPU is powerful 53
Open Gallery 5

These PCIe 5.0 lanes can be used for additional M.2 SSD slots, if you're only using the integrated RDNA 3+ GPU and not a discrete GPU. There's also integrated 40Gbps USB4, and 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2.

We can expect up to 16 cores and 32 threads of next-generation Zen 5 CPU power, with 32MB of L3 cache per CCD for total of 64MB of L3 cache. The CCDs are connected to the SoC die through conventional IFOP (Infinity Fabric over package), just like "Fire Range" and "Granite Range" offerings from AMD.

AMD Ryzen AI HX Strix Halo Expected Features:

  • Zen 5 Chiplet Design
  • Up To 16 Cores
  • 64 MB of Shared L3 cache
  • 40 RDNA 3+ Compute Units
  • 32 MB MALL Cache (for iGPU)
  • 256-bit LPDDR5X-8000 Memory Controller
  • XDNA 2 Engine Integrated
  • Up To 60 AI TOPS
  • 16 PCIe Gen4 Lanes
  • 2H 2024 Launch (Expected)
  • FP11 Platform (55W-130W)
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$278.49
$344.99$345.00$382.11
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2024 at 9:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags