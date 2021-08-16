All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Call of Duty Vanguard reveal set for August 19, Sony has confirmed

Sledgehammer Games will reveal its new World War II-themed Call of Duty Vanguard game on August 19, PlayStation confirms.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 6:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

BREAKING NEWS: This year's mainline WWII-themed Call of Duty will be revealed on August 19 in a special Warzone event, Sony has confirmed.

Call of Duty Vanguard reveal set for August 19, Sony has confirmed 32 | TweakTown.com

A new advertisement on the PS5 PlayStation Store has outed Call of Duty Vanguard's reveal plans. According to the listing, Vanguard will be announced on Thursday, August 19 at 1:30PM within the free-to-play Warzone. While Activision nor Sledgehammer have yet to confirm the news, we'll probably hear more today or tomorrow about the event.

Recent leaks have outed Vanguard's scope, characters, and apparent alternate timeline with weapons beyond the historical WWII arsenal, corroborating reports made earlier in the year. Activision is extremely confident on Vanguard's success and expects to make a record $8.5 billion in revenues in 2021. The publisher says the game will have co-op, multiplayer, and a traditional campaign alongside a robust amount of live service content.

Reports also indicate Vanguard's planned Warzone integration will kick off the most ambitious update in history, complete with a massive map based on the Pacific Theater.

Activision says that Vanguard has been built from the ground up specifically for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next-gen consoles, and leaked promos also confirm a cross-gen bundle so there won't be a free next-gen upgrade this time.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$50.28
$50.28$51.00$58.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2021 at 6:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.