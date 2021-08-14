Control 2, Alan Wake 2 may release by 2025, Remedy hints

Remedy could have two Alan Wake games and a big-budget Control sequel on the market by 2025, as well as a few service games.

Remedy has an ambitious plan to have three franchises on the market by 2025, and it's possible new games like Alan Wake and a Control sequel could release in the next four years.

Remedy Entertainment is currently working on five big projects, including two projects funded by Epic Games (which are believed to be Alan Wake titles), and a new big-budget Control game with 505 Games. These titles could release by 2025.

"By 2025, we aim to create several successful games and at least one major hit game that can [appear] on global selling charts," Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said in a recent earnings call.

"We will own at least 3 expanding game franchises all which will have long-term hit potential for the games they are producing."

Virtala also reiterates that Remedy's current structure will allow for more agile game dev and faster launches of new projects.

"We are approaching a phase where we are able to launch new games into the market more often and more regularly than we have been doing in the past."

Remedy's new infrastructure now allows for simultaneous development of multiple games. Remedy has a great cashflow position, and the company now has 663 total developers, including 293 internal devs and 370 external employees. New partnerships with Epic and 505 Games open new doorways. Epic, for example, is fully funding 100% of development costs for Remedy's new games.

Remedy is working on five games:

CrossFire X & CrossFire HD story modes (2021) Two new Epic projects (one big, one small, multiplatform) New Control game Four-player multiplayer PVE Control spin-off called Condor Live service game called Vanguard

The CEO also says that not all of these games will be in full development at the same time. Only a handful will be in full production. For instance, both the Epic projects are now in full production, whereas Condor and the Control sequel are currently in "very early" phases of development.

"We aim to have these projects in different development phases. Some of our projects like Condor or the new Control are in very early phases and we can progress with these projects with a fairly small development teams. Vanguard has had lots of development time and it has approximately 30 developers, and we have other projects like those we're doing with Epic Games that are now in full production.

"So we will not be able to have 4-5 projects in full production mode at the moment, but when we smartly decide to phase these projects we are able to innovate, take them further, and at the same time build new quality development teams in order to increase our future game offerings."

Virtala gives an idea on Remedy's scope, dev time, and requirements to make big games. Control had about 100 developers at its peak, and took 3 years to develop with a 30 million euro budget.

While it's possible that most of the games could be ready by 2025, it's highly likely that at least the Epic titles will be ready by then.