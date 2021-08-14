All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Control 2, Alan Wake 2 may release by 2025, Remedy hints

Remedy could have two Alan Wake games and a big-budget Control sequel on the market by 2025, as well as a few service games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Aug 14 2021 2:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Remedy has an ambitious plan to have three franchises on the market by 2025, and it's possible new games like Alan Wake and a Control sequel could release in the next four years.

Control 2, Alan Wake 2 may release by 2025, Remedy hints 87 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Remedy Entertainment is currently working on five big projects, including two projects funded by Epic Games (which are believed to be Alan Wake titles), and a new big-budget Control game with 505 Games. These titles could release by 2025.

"By 2025, we aim to create several successful games and at least one major hit game that can [appear] on global selling charts," Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said in a recent earnings call.

"We will own at least 3 expanding game franchises all which will have long-term hit potential for the games they are producing."

Control 2, Alan Wake 2 may release by 2025, Remedy hints 21 | TweakTown.com

Virtala also reiterates that Remedy's current structure will allow for more agile game dev and faster launches of new projects.

"We are approaching a phase where we are able to launch new games into the market more often and more regularly than we have been doing in the past."

Remedy's new infrastructure now allows for simultaneous development of multiple games. Remedy has a great cashflow position, and the company now has 663 total developers, including 293 internal devs and 370 external employees. New partnerships with Epic and 505 Games open new doorways. Epic, for example, is fully funding 100% of development costs for Remedy's new games.

Remedy is working on five games:

  1. CrossFire X & CrossFire HD story modes (2021)
  2. Two new Epic projects (one big, one small, multiplatform)
  3. New Control game
  4. Four-player multiplayer PVE Control spin-off called Condor
  5. Live service game called Vanguard

The CEO also says that not all of these games will be in full development at the same time. Only a handful will be in full production. For instance, both the Epic projects are now in full production, whereas Condor and the Control sequel are currently in "very early" phases of development.

"We aim to have these projects in different development phases. Some of our projects like Condor or the new Control are in very early phases and we can progress with these projects with a fairly small development teams. Vanguard has had lots of development time and it has approximately 30 developers, and we have other projects like those we're doing with Epic Games that are now in full production.

"So we will not be able to have 4-5 projects in full production mode at the moment, but when we smartly decide to phase these projects we are able to innovate, take them further, and at the same time build new quality development teams in order to increase our future game offerings."

Control 2, Alan Wake 2 may release by 2025, Remedy hints 22 | TweakTown.com

Virtala gives an idea on Remedy's scope, dev time, and requirements to make big games. Control had about 100 developers at its peak, and took 3 years to develop with a 30 million euro budget.

While it's possible that most of the games could be ready by 2025, it's highly likely that at least the Epic titles will be ready by then.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.