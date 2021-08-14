All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Zelda Skyward Sword conquers US charts even without digital sales

Nintendo's Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD was the top-selling game in the U.S., and digital game sales weren't even tracked.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Aug 14 2021 10:44 AM CDT
Nintendo conquers hardware and software sales in the United States with the Switch and Zelda Skyward Sword HD.

Zelda Skyward Sword conquers US charts even without digital sales 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Nintendo is topping the charts once again. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD was the best-selling game in the United States in July 2021, the NPD Group confirms. Not many games released in July, however the NPD Group's figures don't even include digital sales of Skyward Sword which may be even higher. The Switch also took the top spot as the best-selling console for the month, helping Nintendo push past 89 million console sales.

Zelda Skyward Sword conquers US charts even without digital sales 2 | TweakTown.com

"The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was the best-selling game of July 2021. It is the first Nintendo published title to lead the monthly best-sellers chart since the launch of Super Mario 3D world in the February 2021 tracking month," NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella said.

Nintendo routinely makes most of its revenues and sales from North America with 43.5% of total Q1 FY21 earnings coming from the region.

Read Also: Nintendo Q1 FY2022 earnings brief: Software, hardware, and sales dip

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

