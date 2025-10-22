US hardware market up 24% in September thanks to Switch 2 sales

Video game hardware sales in the United States are up +24% year-over-year primarily thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2's overperformance in the region.

TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch 2 led US console sales for the fourth consecutive month in September 2025, driving a 24% year-over-year increase in video game hardware spending to $324 million. Its strong performance offset declines in PS5, Xbox Series, and original Switch sales, revitalizing the US gaming market.

Nintendo's new Switch 2 console helps spark console sales in the US for the fourth month in a row.

The latest Nintendo console is full steam ahead in the US. According to new data from Circana senior director Mat Piscatella, the Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the United States for the fourth month in a row, becoming the top-selling system in terms of revenue and unit sales for the month. Released in between its competitor's mainline consoles, the Switch 2 has rallied the US games console market in a critical period of rising consumer costs from the global economy.

Overall, US consumers spent $324 million on video game hardware in September 2025, up +24% year-over-year. Piscatella also says that the Switch 2's overperformance has helped offset notable dips in current-gen console sales across PS5, Xbox Series, and even the Switch 1.

Spend on hardware throughout October may be influenced by big tentpole titles like Battlefield 6, which was confirmed to have sold over 7 million copies--however, this game isn't on Switch 2 so this direct carry-over effect shouldn't be expected on the platform.

Here's what Piscatella said about the US games market in September 2025:

"September spending on video game hardware increased by 24% when compared to a year ago, reaching $324M. Nintendo Switch 2 sales were again able to offset the double-digit year-on-year percentage declines seen across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Switch.

"Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling video game hardware in both units and dollars across September and the 2025 year-to-date period, with PlayStation 5 ranking 2nd across these measures and time periods.

"Year-to-date video game hardware spending grew by 20% when compared to a year ago to $3.2 billion but trailed the $3.7 billion achieved in the year-to-date period ending September 2023."