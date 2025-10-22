US hardware market up 24% in September thanks to Switch 2 sales

Video game hardware sales in the United States are up +24% year-over-year primarily thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2's overperformance in the region.

TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch 2 led US console sales for the fourth consecutive month in September 2025, driving a 24% year-over-year increase in video game hardware spending to $324 million. Its strong performance offset declines in PS5, Xbox Series, and original Switch sales, revitalizing the US gaming market.

Nintendo's new Switch 2 console helps spark console sales in the US for the fourth month in a row.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The latest Nintendo console is full steam ahead in the US. According to new data from Circana senior director Mat Piscatella, the Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the United States for the fourth month in a row, becoming the top-selling system in terms of revenue and unit sales for the month. Released in between its competitor's mainline consoles, the Switch 2 has rallied the US games console market in a critical period of rising consumer costs from the global economy.

Overall, US consumers spent $324 million on video game hardware in September 2025, up +24% year-over-year. Piscatella also says that the Switch 2's overperformance has helped offset notable dips in current-gen console sales across PS5, Xbox Series, and even the Switch 1.

3

Spend on hardware throughout October may be influenced by big tentpole titles like Battlefield 6, which was confirmed to have sold over 7 million copies--however, this game isn't on Switch 2 so this direct carry-over effect shouldn't be expected on the platform.

Here's what Piscatella said about the US games market in September 2025: