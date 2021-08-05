Nintendo Switch to beat Wii and Game Boy sales in 2022

Nintendo expects the Switch family to dethrone the mighty Wii's sales in 2022, and it should also take out the Game Boy too.

By the end of 2022, the Switch should become Nintendo's second best-selling games hardware of all time.

Nintendo currently forecasts the Switch will beat the Wii by March 2022, but it should also dethrone the Game Boy as well. The company expects to ship 25.05 million Switch consoles in FY22, down more than 11% from last year's record highs. Nintendo has already sold 4.42 million Switch consoles in Q1'22, leaving 21.08 million Switch shipments left on the table for the rest of the year.

A quick bit of math (21.08 million + the Switch's current 89.04 million shipments) shows Nintendo expects total Switch shipments to reach 110.12 million units by March 31, 2022, which would beat the Wii by over 8 million. In fact, current trends show the Switch can easily beat the Game Boy by 2023 (or perhaps even in 2022).

Our figures show that the Switch has no problem hitting at least 8 million sales in any given nine-month period; it has sold 12.13 million in FY18's nine-month period, nearly 15 million in FY19's nine-month period, 17.75 million in FY20's nine-month period, and over 24 million in FY21's period.

In some years Nintendo managed to ship over 8 million units in the critical holiday Q3 period alone.

It's very likely that we will see the handheld-console hybrid steal the second place spot by December 2021.