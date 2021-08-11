Elon Musk sends clear message to FAA with a picture worth 1,000 words

In the 1920s humans broke through to the age of the skyscrapers, where skyscrapers were being constructed at an unprecedented rate. Now, a new age is upon us.

One of the most recognizable pictures from this era in time is a team of builders sitting atop a skyscraper in 1932 eating lunch, hence the name "Lunch atop a Skyscraper". The image is quite captivating and reflects the era humans were in back then. On Friday, Elon Musk posted a very similar image, but instead of builders on a skyscraper, it was SpaceX engineers standing beneath Starship, as it was slowly being lowered onto the first-stage rocket for attachment testing.

The image really represents how far humans have come in the last 100 years, highlighting how the era of bleeding-edge construction has changed. ArsTechnica's Eric Berger writes that Musk was sending a clear message to the Federal Aviation Administration with the image, as it represents that regulators must do their part in not holding back the human race from exploring and ultimately progressing as a species. If you are interested in reading more about this interesting image, check out this link here.