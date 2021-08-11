All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk sends clear message to FAA with a picture worth 1,000 words

Elon Musk has sent a clear message to the Federal Aviation Administration about the coming space age and its needed regulation.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Aug 11 2021 5:32 AM CDT
In the 1920s humans broke through to the age of the skyscrapers, where skyscrapers were being constructed at an unprecedented rate. Now, a new age is upon us.

Elon Musk sends clear message to FAA with a picture worth 1,000 words 02 | TweakTown.com
One of the most recognizable pictures from this era in time is a team of builders sitting atop a skyscraper in 1932 eating lunch, hence the name "Lunch atop a Skyscraper". The image is quite captivating and reflects the era humans were in back then. On Friday, Elon Musk posted a very similar image, but instead of builders on a skyscraper, it was SpaceX engineers standing beneath Starship, as it was slowly being lowered onto the first-stage rocket for attachment testing.

The image really represents how far humans have come in the last 100 years, highlighting how the era of bleeding-edge construction has changed. ArsTechnica's Eric Berger writes that Musk was sending a clear message to the Federal Aviation Administration with the image, as it represents that regulators must do their part in not holding back the human race from exploring and ultimately progressing as a species. If you are interested in reading more about this interesting image, check out this link here.

Elon Musk sends clear message to FAA with a picture worth 1,000 words 20 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:arstechnica.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

