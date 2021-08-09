All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite release date may be revealed at Xbox's Gamescom stream

Microsoft could unveil Halo Infinite's release date later this month during its Gamescom 2021 live stream games showcase.

Published Mon, Aug 9 2021 4:11 PM CDT
Today Microsoft outlined its plans for a digital stream during Gamescom on August 24, confirming big updates from some of 2021's most anticipated games.

The Xbox Gamescom showcase will kick off with a pre-show on August 24 at 1PM EST, followed by the premiere show at the Opening Night Live celebration on August 25 at 1PM EST. Like E3 2021, the Xbox Gamescom event will be a 100% digital stream focused on the "latest updates and gameplay for some of the biggest games coming soon to Xbox." Bethesda is also hosting a MainStream event on Twitch starting August 26.

For Xbox, it doesn't get any bigger than Halo Infinite. Xbox's Phil Spencer says Infinite's release date hasn't been revealed because it depends on other games. The holiday 2021 period is stacked with huge FPS games like Battlefield 2042 in October, Call of Duty Vanguard (which has yet to be revealed) likely in November, and Halo Infinite, which should also release in November to help celebrate 20 years of the Halo franchise.

If we don't get a release date, expect a deeper look at Halo Infinite's campaign.

Microsoft says gamers will get in-depth updates on a plethora of first-party and third-party games:

You'll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.

  • Join us for the Xbox Stream leading into gamescom 2021 on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST.
  • Tune in to gamescom: Opening Night Live on August 25 at 11:00am PT/7pm BST/8:00pm CEST.
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

