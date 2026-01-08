Fable and Forza Horizon 6 headline new Xbox Developer Direct showcase

Fans of the Fable and Forza Horizon series won't want to miss the latest Developer Direct stream.
Today, Microsoft announced the next Xbox Developer Direct will stream on Thursday, January 22 at 1PM EST, with three games taking center stage. The first two are from the same developer, Playground Games, who have been working diligently on the new Fable successor for many years. New Fable gameplay will be shown at the event, alongside a promised look at some of the more dynamic features of the game, including choice and consequence.
The other games include the Tokyo-set Forza Horizon 6, which will also get a deep-dive as well as car reveals, and an extended look at Game Freak's surprising new action RPG, Beast of Reincarnation.
Check below for more info from the announcement:
- Fable - Playground Games welcomes players back to the fairytale land of Albion, with the first in-depth look at Fable - one of 2026's most anticipated titles. Devs from the Playground team will unveil the magic and mischief that awaits players in this fresh new beginning for the franchise, including a first look at some stunning new gameplay. Of course, the core themes of Fable will all be there - choice, consequence, drama, action, British humor and (of course) chickens, all reimagined for existing fans and new players alike.
- Forza Horizon 6 -The Forza team from Playground Games will share a deep-dive on the much-anticipated Forza Horizon 6 as the open world racer takes players to the beautiful and contrasting landscapes of Japan. The segment will deep-dive into a very first look at gameplay, including reveals of new features - and how Japan comes to life in this stunning new installment.
- Beast of Reincarnation - Join us as we delve into Game Freak's intense one-person, one-dog action RPG. For the first time, Game Freak will reveal details of our protagonist Emma's innovative plant manipulation actions and gameplay with her canine companion, Koo. In Beast of Reincarnation, a profound and dangerous world unfolds in post-apocalyptic Japan. Discover the development secrets behind its creation in Developer_Direct.