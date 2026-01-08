Fable and Forza Horizon 6 headline new Xbox Developer Direct showcase

Playground Games takes over Xbox's latest developer direct showcase with an in-depth look at gameplay of two new games: Fable and Forza Horizon 6.

TL;DR: Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct on January 22 will showcase new gameplay and features for Playground Games' highly anticipated Fable successor and Forza Horizon 6 set in Japan, along with an extended look at Game Freak's action RPG Beast of Reincarnation, highlighting choice, dynamic worlds, and innovative mechanics.

Fans of the Fable and Forza Horizon series won't want to miss the latest Developer Direct stream.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Today, Microsoft announced the next Xbox Developer Direct will stream on Thursday, January 22 at 1PM EST, with three games taking center stage. The first two are from the same developer, Playground Games, who have been working diligently on the new Fable successor for many years. New Fable gameplay will be shown at the event, alongside a promised look at some of the more dynamic features of the game, including choice and consequence.

The other games include the Tokyo-set Forza Horizon 6, which will also get a deep-dive as well as car reveals, and an extended look at Game Freak's surprising new action RPG, Beast of Reincarnation.

Read more: Forza Horizon 6 location and launch window confirmed at Xbox Tokyo Game Show

3

Check below for more info from the announcement: