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Xbox partner preview announced, will show off Yakuza studio's new game Stranger Than Heaven and other titles

Microsoft announces a major new Xbox preview program stream that will go live this Thursday, March 26, featuring a look at Ryu Ga Gotoku's new game.

Xbox partner preview announced, will show off Yakuza studio's new game Stranger Than Heaven and other titles
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Microsoft will showcase upcoming third-party Xbox games on March 26, 2026, featuring SEGA's Ryu Ga Gotoku studio's new action title Stranger Than Heaven, updates on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and The Expanse RPG, alongside new reveals and Xbox Game Pass announcements.

Microsoft will show off a handful of third-party partner games coming to Xbox in a special showcase this Thursday, including a closer look at the next game from the creators of the Yakuza series.

Xbox partner preview announced, will show off Yakuza studio's new game Stranger Than Heaven and other titles 2
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The new Xbox Partner Preview stream will debut March 26, 2026 at 10am PST/ 1pm EST, giving players a glimpse of what's to come with key third-party games like Stranger Than Heaven, an ambitious and stylish new third-person action game from SEGA's famed Ryu Ga Gotoku studio (Yakuza), as well as new content and updates from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. developer GSC Game World.

"The latest installment will include news on upcoming games from partners including Sega, GSC Game World and Owlcat Games, plus brand-new reveals, world premieres and Xbox Game Pass announcements," reads the Xbox Wire post.

The post goes on to confirm that the new Expanse RPG will also be included, which feels like good news for fans of BioWare's Mass Effect series.

"During Xbox Partner Preview, you'll get an in-depth look at Ryu Ga Gotoku's new project, Stranger Than Heaven, an update on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, plus new looks at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an action-RPG set in the world of James S.A. Corey's legendary series.

"That's not all we'll have for you, with first looks and announcements from more great games coming to Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Game Pass."

SEGA's newer partnership with Xbox seems to be yielding fruits as we've seen multiple marketing beats from Japanese developers with the Xbox brand, including others like Capcom, Square Enix, and Koei Tecmo.

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News Source:news.xbox.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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