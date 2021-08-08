EA's Ultimate Team earnings grew 400% in 8 years to over $1.6 billion

Electronic Arts' Ultimate Team has grown over 400% over 8 years driven by strong engagement and billion-dollar monetization.

Ultimate Team is a big part of EA's yearly earnings, and the randomized card packs made the publisher over $1.6 billion in FY21 alone.

The Other category includes various live service earnings from games like Apex Legends, The Sims, and Star Wars The Old Republic.

EA's Ultimate Team is one of the most powerful monetization forces in the games industry. The business model, which is delivered as part of annualized heavy-hitters like FIFA and Madden, currently represents a significant portion of the publisher's total yearly revenues.

Ultimate Team earnings have grown tremendously over the last decade. Over the last 8 years alone, UT revenues have jumped by over 400% from $318 million in FY14 to a whopping $1.632 billion in FY21. To put this another way, Ultimate Team made up 8.9% of EA's total net revenues in the FY2014 period, and by FY2021, UT made up 29% of net revenues.

This growth represents a CAGR of 23%.

Ultimate Team has made over $7.9 billion from 2014-2021. For perspective's sake, GTA V has earned $6.4 billion since launch in 2013, and Call of Duty made over $3 billion in earnings in 2020 alone.

EA doesn't rely on Ultimate Team alone for its in-game digital revenues. The company now has the might of free-to-play Apex Legends adding to its coffers. Apex is on track to earn $2 billion in lifetime revenues since launching in 2019 and is now seen as a blockbuster franchise at EA.

EA is also doubling-down on singleplayer games to help diversify its slate and complement live games. The company confirms Jedi Fallen Order 2 is in development, and reports say other games like Dragon Age 4 are now singleplayer-only.

Ultimate Team earnings should grow even higher this year. The publisher expects to earn a record-breaking $6.8 billion in net revenues in FY22, and says demand for FIFA 22 is exceptionally high. EA also expects to launch Apex Legends mobile this year.