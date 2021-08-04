All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

EA confirms new Jedi Fallen Order games are in development

Jedi Fallen Order is now recognized as an official franchise at Electronic Arts and the publisher confirms it invest in new games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 4:23 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Aug 4 2021 4:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be among EA's new Star Wars games, the publisher today confirmed.

EA confirms new Jedi Fallen Order games are in development 885 | TweakTown.com

In its Q1 FY2022 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed the publisher will continue making games in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise. In the call, Wilson attributes Q2's high net revenues to strong sales in Mass Effect Legendary Edition and also mentioned Jedi Fallen Order, which has successfully re-engaged users with a next-gen release.

"We will continue to invest in both of these franchises to grow our IP," Wilson said, referring to both Jedi Fallen Order and Mass Effect.

This has been an open secret in the industry for a while, and Respawn has been hiring for a new Star Wars game for many months. Lucasfilm confirmed that EA is also working on a number of new Star Wars games. EA expects FY23 to hit new all-time records and it's likely that Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be among the games released in this period.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$16.67$17.29$22.77
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2021 at 4:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.