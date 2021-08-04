EA confirms new Jedi Fallen Order games are in development

Jedi Fallen Order is now recognized as an official franchise at Electronic Arts and the publisher confirms it invest in new games.

Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be among EA's new Star Wars games, the publisher today confirmed.

In its Q1 FY2022 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed the publisher will continue making games in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise. In the call, Wilson attributes Q2's high net revenues to strong sales in Mass Effect Legendary Edition and also mentioned Jedi Fallen Order, which has successfully re-engaged users with a next-gen release.

"We will continue to invest in both of these franchises to grow our IP," Wilson said, referring to both Jedi Fallen Order and Mass Effect.

This has been an open secret in the industry for a while, and Respawn has been hiring for a new Star Wars game for many months. Lucasfilm confirmed that EA is also working on a number of new Star Wars games. EA expects FY23 to hit new all-time records and it's likely that Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be among the games released in this period.