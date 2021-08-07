All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Activision's securities fraud lawsuit has attention of 15 law firms

Fifteen firms seek to represent shareholders as lead counsel in new securities fraud lawsuits filed against Activision-Blizzard.

Published Sat, Aug 7 2021 1:18 AM CDT
Fifteen law firms are interested in represented affected shareholders in new securities fraud fraud lawsuits against Activision-Blizzard.

More law firms and attorneys are rallying investors for a new class action securities fraud lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard. The complaints allege the publisher possibly committed securities fraud by withholding information from investors about a new discrimination lawsuit that it's facing.

Following a two-year investigation, the California Dept. of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a discrimination lawsuit against billion-dollar games company Activision. Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke, Activision shares dropped, causing material harm to stakeholders.

Now a plethora of law firms are calling for investors who have lost in excess of $100,000 to possibly stand as a lead plaintiff in a case. Until a plaintiff is named, the case won't have lead counsel and it won't go to trial. It's likely that multiple cases will be combined into one similar to what happened with CD Projekt's own securities fraud lawsuit.

  1. Klein Law Firm
  2. Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
  3. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
  4. Kaskela Law LLC
  5. Thornton Law Firm
  6. Rosen Law
  7. Jakubowitz Law
  8. Schall Law
  9. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
  10. Bernstein Liebhard LLP
  11. Gross Law Firm
  12. Kaskela Law LLC
  13. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
  14. Robbins LLP
  15. The Law Offices of Vincent

Other law firms like Pomerantz LLP, RM Law, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., and Labaton Sucharow are all investigating the company for breach of fiduciary claims.

Despite the lawsuits, Activision-Blizzard expects to make a record $8.5 billion in net revenue in 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:finance.yahoo.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

