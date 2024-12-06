All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Artificial Intelligence

Assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly used AI to deny sick people coverage

A lawsuit filed by now two deceased individuals claims UnitedHealthcare knowingly uses a faulty algorithm to deny coverage to patients.

Assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly used AI to deny sick people coverage
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
Updated
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A class-action lawsuit alleges that UnitedHealthcare uses a faulty algorithm to deny patient coverage, filed by two now-deceased individuals.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brain Thompson was killed in Midtown Manhattan earlier this week, and with the suspect currently on the run, the public has begun digging into a potential motive for the grim assassination.

Assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly used AI to deny sick people coverage 651156
2

With police having yet to make an arrest, publications have begun looking into UnitedHealthcare, and one of the points leading to a possible motive that has gained some attention is a lawsuit filed against UnitedHealthcare in November 2023. The lawsuit filed by two now-deceased individuals, but still ongoing and yet to reach a final conclusion, alleges UnitedHealthcare pressed employees to use an algorithm designed to evaluate how long a patient would be staying based on their condition and issue denials for coverage. Moreover, the suit alleges internally, UnitedHealthcare knew the algorithm had an error rate of approximately 90%.

Notably, the lawsuit specifically states that UnitedHealth and its subsidiary, NaviHealth, are using a computer algorithm reportedly called nH Predict to "systematically deny claims" for coverage for beneficiaries struggling to recover from illnesses while in nursing homes. A UnitedHealth spokesperson responded to the suit, stating the company doesn't use its NaviHealth predict tool to make coverage determinations and that the "lawsuit has no merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously."

A possible motive of the individual who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was the company's increased frequency of insurance claim denials. This theory was partly backed up by the recent reports claiming the individual wrote "deny," "defend," and "depose" on the shell casings of the bullets that were used to shoot the UnitedHealthcare CEO. These words are reportedly a reference to the book written by Rutgers Law professor Jay M. Feinman, "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It".

Photo of the NA
Best Deals: NA
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2024 at 8:33 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles