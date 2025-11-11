Texas sues Roblox claims kids were sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed

Texas Attorney General announces he has filed a lawsuit against Roblox for allegedly putting profits above the safety of children on its platform.

TL;DR: Roblox faces multiple lawsuits from Texas, Louisiana, and Kentucky, accusing the platform of enabling child predators and prioritizing profits over child safety. These legal actions follow controversy over banning a child predator hunter, sparking widespread concern and investigations into Roblox's child protection measures. Roblox denies the allegations.

Roblox has been hit by another lawsuit, this time from Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, who has now joined the state of Louisiana in alleging that Roblox has perpetrated an online environment that enables child predators to thrive.

The lawsuits against Roblox came after the company banned child predator catcher and YouTuber Schlep for engaging in "simulated child endangerment conversations". The banning of Schlep caused a massive community uproar as YouTubers and other Roblox community members flocked to support the child predator catcher, who has been involved in the exposing of at least child predators on the Roblox platform.

The uproar created a spotlight that honed in on the child predator problem evolving on Roblox, and now it has caught the attention of lawyers, entire states, and Chris "To Catch a Predator" Hansen.

Now, Paxton has issued a press release that states a lawsuit has been filed against Roblox that alleges the company put "pixel pedophiles and profits over the safety of Texas children." Not only are Texas and Louisiana coming after Roblox for its alleged lack of child safety protocols, but Kentucky has filed a similar lawsuit against the company, and Florida has launched a criminal investigation into Roblox.

"We cannot allow platforms like Roblox to continue operating as digital playgrounds for predators where the well-being of our kids is sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed. Roblox must do more to protect kids from sick and twisted freaks hiding behind a screen. Any corporation that enables child abuse will face the full and unrelenting force of the law," reads the new lawsuit

In a statement to PC Gamer, Roblox responded to Paxton's lawsuit and said it was "based on misrepresentations and sensationalized claims".