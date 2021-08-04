All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL iGame RTX 3070 LHR Bilibili Edition rocks 12-pin connector

COLORFUL introduces its new iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC graphics card, rocks 12-pin power connector!

Wed, Aug 4 2021
I just finished writing the world exclusive review of COLORFUL's beautiful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC graphics card, but now the company has unleashed its new iGame GeForce RTX 3070 LHR Bilibili E-sports Edition OC graphics card. Check it out:

It looks virtually identical to the GeForce RTX 3060 variant with one very, very big difference: COLORFUL is rocking out with the 12-pin PCIe power connector that has been exclusive to NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards.

The new COLORFUL RTX 3070 LHR iGame Bilbili E-Sports Edition is a semi-custom design with a PCB that is probably a re-used NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 PG142 SKU10 reference design. The same 12-pin PCIe power connector is here, with some factory overclocking with the physical OC button on the back of the card driving GPU boost up to 1695MHz (1.8% increase).

We should expect the new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3070 LHR Bilibili E-sports Edition OC graphics card to be a China-exclusive, but since the company was nice enough to send me a world exclusive media sample, I'm going to send COLORFUL an email right now.

