All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Earth's days are getting longer and it may mean we have oxygen forever

UK Navy warns 'potential hijack' of nine people boarding an oil ship

The United Kingdom's Navy has warned of a 'potential hijacking' that reportedly involves nine individuals boarding an oil tanker.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 5:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The United Kingdom's Navy has warned of a "potential hijack" of an oil tanker located off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

UK Navy warns 'potential hijack' of nine people boarding an oil ship 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the warning from the British navy, an oil tanker boat located off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman was potentially hijacked as the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations warned on Tuesday that "an incident was currently underway", and that the incident was a "potential hijack".

The oil tanker is located around 60 miles off the coast of Fujairah, and according to a report from Sky News, a group of nine individuals is suspected of boarding the vessel Asphalt Princess. A security source close to the matter said, "It was an unauthorized boarding in the Gulf of Oman". Iran has denied involvement and according to Saeed Khatibzadeh, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who spoke about the matter to Iran's state-run media, the attacks in the region were "completely suspicious".

UK Navy warns 'potential hijack' of nine people boarding an oil ship 02 | TweakTown.com

Khatibzadeh added, "Iran's naval forces are ready for help and rescue in the region".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Metal Earth Fascinations Premium Series Space Shuttle Launch Kit 3D

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.95
$26.95$26.95$26.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2021 at 2:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, marinetraffic.com, apnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.