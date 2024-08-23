PlayStation investing in emerging MENA games market

Sony Interactive Entertainment is investing big into emerging video games markets such as MENA, which includes the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Sony has announced the MENA Hero Project, a new initiative that invests into the emerging market in an effort to help grow the video games industry.

With Sony's new global development programs, PlayStation is expanding into new worldwide geographies from the inside out. Sony first introduced its China Hero Project in 2023, offering publisher assistance and other aid to developers.

Now Sony is doing the same for the MENA region (Middle-East and North Africa). The MENA Hero Project will offer services and support to 12 countries via specific incubator programs that will help get games off the ground.

As part of our evolving journey to ensure that PlayStation remains the best place to play, we're committed to developing regional incubator programs capable of identifying new and diverse developers worldwide. The MENA Hero Project is fueled by this commitment and our belief in the MENA gaming market. The MENA Hero Project will support game developers based in the following countries: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia. Through mentorship, training, and project-based investment, SIE strives to lower the barrier of entry and showcase the most incredible talents emerging from this region. We're pleased to announce this new initiative and our call for submissions."

The move underlines Sony's core goals to maintain investment in global markets and to grow the games industry through specific initiatives. Xbox, on the other hand, has strong ties in the United States with major US-based developers and publishers, as well as fortifying its hold in other markets such as Japan with its deal with publishers like Square Enix, and China, with deals with Black Myth: Wukong developer GameScience, Activision's multi-year deal with NetEase, and Xbox's newfound partnership with miHoYo to bring Genshin Impact to Xbox consoles.

Developers interested in applying for Sony's MENA Hero Project can sign up here.