SAPPHIRE's new TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT air-cooled GPU revealed

SAPPHIRE confirms its new NITRO Radeon RX 6900 XT air-cooled graphics card, shares the same PCB as its water-cooled sibling.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 29 2021 8:57 PM CDT
SAPPHIRE has just unveiled its latest custom RDNA 2 graphics card with the introduction of the TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT air-cooled, joining the ranks of the AIO liquid-cooled version of the TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition that I reviewed not too long ago now.

The new SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT air-cooled graphics card should have the same PCB as its liquid-cooled sibling, while GPU clocks are 2235MHz and 2425MHz for the game and boost GPU clocks, respectively.

You'll need an 850W PSU for the card (you'll get away with less) while the card itself will consume up to 400W or so, but you will need 2 x 8-pin and 1 x 6-pin PCIe power connectors.

Display connectivity wise it's also identical, with 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and 1 x HDMI 2.1 output that will drive up to 4K 120/144Hz and 8K 60Hz over a single cable.

There's no pricing on the card just yet, but it won't be cheap and I don't think many of them will be made at all. But hell, it looks SO good.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, sapphiretech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

