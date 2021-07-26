All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Putin warns Russia will carry out a 'unpreventable strike' if required

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 26 2021 3:34 AM CDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russian military forces are authorized to carry out what he describes as an "unpreventable strike" if required.

Putin warns Russia will carry out a 'unpreventable strike' if required 01 | TweakTown.com

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is capable of detecting any underwater, above water, or airborne enemies. Putin continued and said that "if required," the Russian navy will "carry out an unpreventable strike against it [detected enemies]". Putin dropped this warning on Sunday during a navy day parade in St Petersburg.

These heavy words from the Russian president come only weeks after Russia said that it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship that was in Crimea waters. However, the British military said that all of the shots fired were a pre-announced Russian "gunnery exercise" and that there were no bombs dropped at all. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

