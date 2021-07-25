Battlefield 2042's Portal mode will get new content over time

Battlefield 2042's new Portal mode is part of the game's huge live service roadmap and will expand over time with new content.

Like the rest of the game, Battlefield 2042's hugely ambitious new Portal gametype won't stay static after release.

Battlefield 2042 is an online-only game so it's critical EA and DICE continually release new content over time. DICE says they plan to have four seasons for BF2042 that add in new maps, weapons, and specialists to fundamentally change up the meta--that's on top of regular tweaks and adjustments.

The devs want to make Battlefield 2042's new content available in Portal too. There's no word on simultaneous parity or when exactly Portal will get the new BF2042 DLC content

"With continued updates delivered through Battlefield 2042's live service, such as new Specialists, maps and weapons, we have the intent to make them available in Battlefield Portal," said Senior Producer Kristoffer Bergqvist.

"As we add new updates to Battlefield 2042, they will be available for Battlefield Portal players and creators, giving them even more options to create the kind of the experiences they desire as the game grows,"

We envision Battlefield Portal to be a powerful platform driven by the community's sense of creativity and wonder. Through our live service we intend to continue delivering updates for you to use as tools to build and share your experiences or to discover as you peruse Battlefield Portal. We're looking forward to seeing the thrilling experiences you'll be creating! Once it's in your hands, stay in touch and let us know what's fun for you and what other features you'd love to see in the future.

Portal is specifically designed to feed Battlefield 2042's engagement machine and is one of the most important things EA has done in the past few years. We expect it to have a staggering effect on retention, monetization, and player onboarding.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.