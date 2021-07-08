DICE confirms Battlefield 2042's new mode will have classic maps

DICE confirms Battlefield 2042's mysterious third mode will have classic maps from other Battlefield games.

VIEW GALLERY - 19 IMAGES

In EA's recent Future of FPS live stream, Ripple Effect general manager Christian Glass confirms details about Battlefield 2042's new mode: "One of the components of this experience that we're creating, is that we're adding some of the fan favorite maps back into Battlefield 2042," he said.

Battlefield 2042 will have three modes when it ships in October:

All-out Warfare (128-player Conquest/Breakout) Hazard Zone (a unique spin on battle royale) and a third mysterious mode developed by Ripple Effect (formerly DICE LA)

Rumor has it the third mode will be a standalone hub experience that allows gamers to play old Battlefield maps. Essentially the team at Ripple Effect is taking slices of old-school Battlefield multiplayer experiences across the full IP lineup and serving them up in a cross-game buffet, letting players relive those classic experiences in a modern framework. It's kind of like the Master Chief Collection without all the extra content.

So what about Hazard Zone? That will be revealed more in September, DICE's Oskar Gabrielson said.

"We can't be afraid of taking risks. Those "Not your classic battle royale, a contemporary mode, team has been thinking about this for many years. It leans into superpowers of DICE and Battlefield at the same time. We will reveal more info in the Fall."

More Battlefield 2042 News

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.