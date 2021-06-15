AI bots will ensure '24/7 Battlefield mayhem' in Battlefield 2042

DICE and EA will use AI-controlled bots to fill up player lobbies and ensure '24/7 Battlefield mayhem' on consoles and PC.

EA has a vision with Battlefield 2042: Always-online action that never ends. DICE shares this vision and that's why they're using AI bots to bring '24/7 Battlefield mayhem' to their new shooter.

EA has been experimenting with AI in its new SEED division for years now, and it looks like DICE is taking the tech for a spin in Battlefield 2042. DICE recently confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will feature AI bots to ensure gamers can experience full 128-player Conquest or Breakthrough battles regardless of how many players are connected. Full matches are important for engagement, and as a multiplayer-only game, Battlefield 2042's main fuel is engagement.

"So in Battlefield 2042 you can actually kick off the game and play solo with AI squad members in a whole big team with AI facing AI. That's just a great way to kind of learn the basics of the game, and then from there to gradually get into a mix of both humans and AI in PVP," DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a recent Twitch stream.

"It's a good way for us to onboard new players, and it's good for regions where there's not enough players. We can just fill it up with AI, everyone comes online, and we can have an online service filled with Battlefield mayhem 24/7."

The developers also discussed the cyclopean size of Battlefield 2042's new maps. Hourglass, in particular, features multiple zones in Conquest, and Breakaway is the largest map ever with 5.9 square kilometers of space that dwarfs Battlefield 1942's huge El Alamein map.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.