Battlefield's new Portal mode is custom games on steroids

Battlefield 2042's new mystery mode is a custom games creator with Battlefield 3, Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 2042 content.

Today DICE introduced Battlefield Portal, a new online tool that's been 10 years in the making. Portal is basically a playground that converges classic Battlefield games into a custom games platform where gamers can let loose and create some truly wacky experiences. It's custom games on steroids.

With BF Portal, gamers can mix and match weapons, content, modes, and maps from four mainline games, including 128-player carnage. The customization options are pretty crazy--you can have modern Battlefield 2042 guns, vehicles, and classes on classic BF 1942 maps, or old-school weapons in Battlefield 2042's crazy weather-breaking arenas.

"Portal is a new community-driven experience that gives players the freedom to write their own rules and shape their own battlefield. You can mix and match content from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 2042. Then you can share and discover those on the Portal platform," Ripple Effect's Christian Grass said.

"That's just what's coming at launch. This is a real love-letter to fans from our incredible team."

Gamers can save and share their custom-created gametypes across a browser for easy access.

Portal has 13 maps including:

Caspian Border

Arica Harbor

El Alemin

Noshar Canals

Battle of the Bulge

Valparaiso

All 7 maps from Battlefield 2042

"Portal is the chance for the community to drive the platform. There's a whole slate of customization options and even an advanced logic editor--tools that were previously only available to developers.

DICE is giving players the same development tools they use to make the games in order to fine-tune parameters; gamers can have one team use only defibrillators and the other team using knives. The possibilities are endless.

"You can get pretty wild with Portal. WWII against 2042, yes," Grass said.

Multiple game mode possibilities include knives vs super-fast soldiers, shotty snipes with guns across all time periods, 4x Battlefield 2042 players vs 32x WWII players, etc.

While Portal is a convergence of fan-favorite maps, vehicles, weapons, and modes, it's not a level editor. Don't expect to be able to change up the maps similar to Halo's Forge mode.

"It's not a level editor. You can't edit the maps themselves. The options are pretty deep, and we're committed to working with the community to build out this thing with content as the game evolves. We want this experience to go where you want to take it."

Check below for more info on what's included with Battlefield Portal, including guns, vehicles, and more.

Weapons:

40+ Weapons from 3 Theaters of War;

M1 Garand, Panzerschreck, G3, M416 and more

Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042's All-Out Warfare Arsenal.

Vehicles:

40+ Vehicles from 3 Theaters of War;

The Spitfire and B17 Bomber make their return alongside modern hardware such as the Quad Bike and Little Bird.

Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042's All-Out Warfare array of vehicles.

Gadgets:

30+ Gadgets from 3 Theaters of War;

Reconnaissance items such as the MAV and Radio Beacon will be available as gadget selections alongside the Defibrillator and EOD Bot!

Plus the inclusion of Battlefield 2042's Gadgets.

Armies

Classic Factions will be making their return in Battlefield Portal as you remember them, allowing you the ability to mix and match between 7 different armies from the Classic titles as well as Battlefield 2042's Specialists.

Armies such as 1942's UK, US, and Germany as well as Bad Company 2's US and Russia will feature exclusively in Battlefield Portal.

Soldiers

The return of Factions to Battlefield Portal, we will also mean that we are bringing back soldier archetypes as you know them to be within their relevant titles. As an example, Battlefield 3's Assault, Engineer, Support and Recon roles make their return in Battlefield Portal.

Battlefield Portal will allow you to mix eras against one another, letting you create new and wild Battlefield experiences. Ever wanted to see a dogfight between some Spitfires and a helicopter? Making it happen is as easy as tweaking some options in Battlefield Portal's Settings. It's your playground: Go wild.