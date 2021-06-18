All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
DICE spent 3 years on weather + Levolution tech for Battlefield 2042

DICE spent over 3 years working on weather and Levolution tech for Battlefield 2042, staffers thought it was pre-rendered.

Published Fri, Jun 18 2021 7:06 PM CDT
Battlefield 2042 has some truly incredible dynamic weather effects that we've only had a glimpse at so far, but the time at DICE has been working on that technology for many years now.

During a recent DICE devstream, we learned that the team spent over 3 years working on the dynamic weather and upgraded Levolution technologies. DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson explained that team spent over 3 years on it, with a single developer saying how cool it would be for there to be a tornado in the game, ripping the level to pieces.

DICE spent a year working on the dynamic weather technology, showing off a prototype and having some developers at DICE thinking it was pre-rendered and simply couldn't believe that they were seeing a real-time tornado rip through what would eventually become Battlefield 2042.

We knew that was coming from leaks back from April 2021, where Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson said that the dynamic weather in Battlefield 2042 was a "big part of the game" and that the upcoming trailer would show the new weather technology in a "spectacular way".

After watching the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer and then the Battlefield 2042 gameplay tease, I think we can safely say the dynamic weather effects in the game are some of the best ever. On top of that we have the newly upgraded Frostbite engine powering all of this behind the scenes in the game.

EA has the new Battlefield 2042 ready to rock and roll on October 22, 2021.

