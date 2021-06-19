Battlefield 4 servers get slammed as Battlefield 2042 hype heats up

Everyone wants to play Battlefield 2042, so they're replaying the next best thing: Battlefield 4...and overloading the servers.

Battlefield 2042 hype is on fire right now and gamers are returning to the next best thing to get their fix: Battlefield 4.

Battlefield 4 servers are getting slammed right now. Everyone wants to play Battlefield 2042--the crazy 128-player chaos looks like a blast, ditto with the new levels, operators, and storm systems--and fans are flocking to the next best thing. Gamers are jumping back into Battlefield 4 to experience modern FPS carnage to relive memories and prepare for the all-out warfare coming with BF2042.

So many people are playing Battlefield 4 that EA had to increase the game's server capacity to make sure everyone could find a match. BF4 is the closest thing to BF2042 as the most recent games, Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, take place in World War I and World War II respectively. So if you're firing Battlefield 4 back up, rest assured that EA has you covered with manageable queue times.

EA Support confirmed the news:

We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal. Since then, many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We've been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we've increased server capacity for this region - you can expect less waiting, and more playing. We'll continue monitoring queue times and will make further adjustments as necessary.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

More Battlefield 2042 News

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.