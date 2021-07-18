All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's Zen 4 EPYC could get HBM upgrade to fight Intel Sapphire Rapids

AMD rumored to be preparing HBM-powered version of its next-gen Zen 4-based EPYC processors, to better fight Intel Sapphire Rapids.

Published Sun, Jul 18 2021 10:36 PM CDT
Intel has confirmed that its next-gen "Sapphire Rapids" Xeon CPUs would have HBM, and now we're hearing that AMD will be upgrading its Zen 4-based EPYC "Genoa" CPUs with HBM.

The news is coming from Inpact-Hardware, which is reporting that they've got sources that tell them an HBM-powered version of AMD's next-gen EPYC Genoa CPUs is being planned. Inpact-Hardware reports: "There is indeed a recurring question of an HBM version of Zen 4 among partners, but for the moment nothing seems definitively decided on this subject. The manufacturer could indeed reserve such a solution for certain customers or ultimately prefer a variation with 3D V-Cache".

We're to expect Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids CPUs in 2022 with HBM variants in volume sometime in 2023, with AMD partners asking the company if there would be an EPYC CPU with HBM on-board. It seems they have been pressured enough from their partners, and now Intel with HBM on Sapphire Rapids, for Zen 4-based EPYC "Genoa" CPUs to have HBM.

Very interesting and exciting times for the server and HPC markets over the coming years from both AMD and Intel.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

