Florida man shoots police drone out of the sky that 'harassed him'

A Florida man has taken aim at a police drone flying near his property and shot it down, claiming it was 'trying to harass him'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 15 2021 3:33 AM CDT
A Florida man felt he was being harassed by a drone near his property and decided to take the matter into his own hands by shooting the drone down.

Florida man shoots police drone out of the sky that 'harassed him'
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Wendell Goney, 50, took aim and shot his .22-caliber rifle at a drone that was owned by Lake County Sheriff's Office located in Mount Dora, Florida. According to a report from Orlando Sentinel, Goney believed that the drone was attempting to harass him, so he shot it down and watched as it slammed into a nearby structure before catching on fire.

Sentinel reports that the drone wasn't there to harass Goney but was actually investigating an area that recently experienced a burglary. It should be noted that Goney has run into law enforcement as he was convicted of aggravated assault against an officer back in 2013. Now, Goney faces a slew of new charges, such as possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and criminal mischief. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Florida man shoots police drone out of the sky that 'harassed him'
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, orlandosentinel.com

