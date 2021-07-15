Florida man shoots police drone out of the sky that 'harassed him'

A Florida man has taken aim at a police drone flying near his property and shot it down, claiming it was 'trying to harass him'.

Wendell Goney, 50, took aim and shot his .22-caliber rifle at a drone that was owned by Lake County Sheriff's Office located in Mount Dora, Florida. According to a report from Orlando Sentinel, Goney believed that the drone was attempting to harass him, so he shot it down and watched as it slammed into a nearby structure before catching on fire.

Sentinel reports that the drone wasn't there to harass Goney but was actually investigating an area that recently experienced a burglary. It should be noted that Goney has run into law enforcement as he was convicted of aggravated assault against an officer back in 2013. Now, Goney faces a slew of new charges, such as possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and criminal mischief. For more information on this story, check out this link here.