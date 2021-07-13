All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

AORUS FO48U: 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV with HDMI 2.1 coming VERY soon

GIGABYTE is about to launch its AORUS FO48U: 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED display with HDMi 2.1, soundbar-caliber Space Audio tech.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 13 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We knew it was coming but now it looks like GIGABYTE is about to unleash its new and huge AORUS FO48U gaming monitor... the world's first 48-inch gaming monitor with an OLED panel. Check it out:

The new AORUS FO48U will offer a huge 48-inch OLED panel with a native 4K resolution, and up to 120FPS support thanks to its nifty new HDMI 2.1 connector. This means you can plug in an RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series GPU or Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPU and game on at 4K 120FPS over the HDMI 2.1 connector.

Furthermore, if you've got a next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X/S or Sony PlayStation 5 console then you'll be able to plug it right into the AORUS FO48U gaming monitor and enjoy 4K 120FPS over the single HDMI 2.1 connector.

On the back of the AORUS FO48U gaming monitor, you've got 2 x HDMI 2.1 connectors, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector, 3.5mm audio jacks, USB Type-C connectivity, and regular USB 3.0 of course.

I've just finished reviewing the world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, with the flagship ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor -- a 43-inch 4K 120FPS gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. But ASUS isn't offering a glorious OLED panel... there's a big difference between those two monitors (and not just the difference between the 43-inch and 48-inch sizes).

AORUS FO48U: 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV with HDMI 2.1 coming VERY soon 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti MASTER (GV-N308TAORUS M-12GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2751.81
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/13/2021 at 3:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.