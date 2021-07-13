AORUS FO48U: 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV with HDMI 2.1 coming VERY soon

GIGABYTE is about to launch its AORUS FO48U: 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED display with HDMi 2.1, soundbar-caliber Space Audio tech.

We knew it was coming but now it looks like GIGABYTE is about to unleash its new and huge AORUS FO48U gaming monitor... the world's first 48-inch gaming monitor with an OLED panel. Check it out:

The new AORUS FO48U will offer a huge 48-inch OLED panel with a native 4K resolution, and up to 120FPS support thanks to its nifty new HDMI 2.1 connector. This means you can plug in an RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series GPU or Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPU and game on at 4K 120FPS over the HDMI 2.1 connector.

Furthermore, if you've got a next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X/S or Sony PlayStation 5 console then you'll be able to plug it right into the AORUS FO48U gaming monitor and enjoy 4K 120FPS over the single HDMI 2.1 connector.

On the back of the AORUS FO48U gaming monitor, you've got 2 x HDMI 2.1 connectors, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector, 3.5mm audio jacks, USB Type-C connectivity, and regular USB 3.0 of course.

I've just finished reviewing the world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, with the flagship ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor -- a 43-inch 4K 120FPS gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. But ASUS isn't offering a glorious OLED panel... there's a big difference between those two monitors (and not just the difference between the 43-inch and 48-inch sizes).

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES