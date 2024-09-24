SONY INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor: 27-inch 1440p at insane 480Hz with DP2.1 for $1099

We knew it was coming, but now it's officially here: Sony's new INZONE M10 OLED gaming monitor has been unleashed, offering 27 inches of 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution at a blistering 480Hz.
Sony's new INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor features a 27-inch OLD panel with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, insanely smooth 480Hz refresh rate, and a super-low 0.03ms response time. Sony includes "FPS Pro" and "FPS Pro+ " modes, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification with up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, a custom heatsink, and new DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity.
The new INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor was designed specifically for gaming tournaments, with Sony including a nifty 24.5-inch mode that reduces the resolution to 1332 x 1332 @ 480Hz, or 1080p 480Hz if you like. The special "FPS Pro+" mode will mimic the characteristics of a TN panel, which is used for competitive gaming.
Sony has a 159mm diameter and 4mm thickness on its new INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor, with both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. It costs $1099 and it's on Amazon right now (available in the links below).
- LIGHTNING FAST OLED DISPLAY: The INZONE M10S is ready for competitive FPS games with extremely low latency paired with a 480Hz refresh rate to quickly spot and track enemy movements.
- QHD RESOLUTION: 2560 x 1440p resolution offers stunning motion clarity and delivers exceptional detail.
- UP TO 0.03 MS RESPONSE TIME: Self-illuminating OLED pixels react instantaneously for up to 0.03ms GtG blur-free response time.
- HIGH-PERFORMANCE COOLING STRUCTURE: The INZONE M10S has a fanless, passive cooling system, with a custom heatsink to prevent burn in and ensure long-term use.
- TOURNAMENT READY: Developed with Fnatic, the INZONE M10S is packed with tournament ready features. Easily swap to a 24.5 inch mode and dedicated First Person Shooter (FPS Pro/+) modes for enhanced contrasts for fast-paced gaming.
- LOW PROFILE STAND: The 4mm thin base and small footprint provide greater freedom for keyboard and mouse configurations. Height, tilt, and ±180° swivel adjustments. 100mmx100mm VESA Compatible.
- HIGH-BANDWITH INPUTS: 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-B upstream, 2x USB-A downstream, 3.5 mm Audio Out, USB-A (Exclusive for software update)