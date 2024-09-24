SONY INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor: 27-inch 1440p at insane 480Hz with DP2.1 for $1099

Sony unveils its new INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor: 27-inch 1440p @ 480Hz OLD gaming monitor, custom heatsink, DisplayPort 2.1, and so much more.

We knew it was coming, but now it's officially here: Sony's new INZONE M10 OLED gaming monitor has been unleashed, offering 27 inches of 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution at a blistering 480Hz.

Sony's new INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor features a 27-inch OLD panel with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, insanely smooth 480Hz refresh rate, and a super-low 0.03ms response time. Sony includes "FPS Pro" and "FPS Pro+ " modes, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification with up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, a custom heatsink, and new DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity.

The new INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor was designed specifically for gaming tournaments, with Sony including a nifty 24.5-inch mode that reduces the resolution to 1332 x 1332 @ 480Hz, or 1080p 480Hz if you like. The special "FPS Pro+" mode will mimic the characteristics of a TN panel, which is used for competitive gaming.

Sony has a 159mm diameter and 4mm thickness on its new INZONE M10S OLED gaming monitor, with both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. It costs $1099 and it's on Amazon right now (available in the links below).