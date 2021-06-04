AORUS FO48U OLED detailed: 43-inch 4K 120Hz OLED monitor with HDMI 2.1

GIGABYTE unveiled its new AORUS FO48U gaming monitor in April, but now the company has detailed its huge new 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor.

The new flagship 48-inch OLED gaming monitor will compete against LG's flagship 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV, but the new GIGABYTE offering in the AORUS FO48U is cheaper. We have a 10-bit panel with a native 4K resolution and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

We have a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support, but GIGABYTE is hush-hush about VESA DisplayHDR certification -- although the official VESA page lists it with DisplayHDR 1000 support meaning it should have a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Some of the additional details we now know about the AORUS FO48U gaming monitor, where we find out it has a built-in "Dashboard" that is an OSD-like display which provides real-time info on your hardware. That's a very nice touch, something a TV doesn't do -- something a gaming monitor would.

GIGABYTE has also detailed that Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles will run at 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p resolutions at 120Hz where the Sony PlayStation 5 will run at 1080p and 2160p at 120Hz (no 1440p 120Hz). GIGABYTE strangely makes no mention of the Xbox Series S console.

There's no word on pricing just yet, but it will not be cheap -- although I do expect it to be cheaper than LG's 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV.