Ghost of Tsushima director's cut: $70 on PS5, all DLC, new expansion

Ghost of Tsushima's new $70 director's cut adds in PS5 optimizations like 60FPS and haptics, and a new Iki Island expansion.

Published Thu, Jul 1 2021 3:12 PM CDT
Sony today announced the director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima, a GOTY bundle that includes DLC as well as next-gen optimizations with a $69.99 next-gen price.

Sony is going all-in on the new $70 premium MSRP for PS5 games. This new price hike doesn't just include new PS5 games, but re-releases that've been enhanced for the new console. Ghost of Tsushima is the latest PlayStation game to get the new price adjustment.

Ghost of Tsushima's new director's cut is coming to PS5 with a bunch of new content and feature upgrades. Sony is justifying the new $70 price tag by adding more value, including a new Iki Island expansion, as well as a slew of next-gen exclusive optimizations like ultra-fast loading (GoT already loaded in a blink of an eye on PS4), haptic feedback on the new DualSense controller, 3D audio via the Tempest engine, new 4K resolution options and 60FPS.

Existing Ghost of Tsushima owners on PS4 will have to pay $20 to upgrade to the new director's cut. You're basically paying $20 for the new expansion and the other upgrades. There's a separate SKU for $59.99 too.

The Ghost of Tsushima director's cut will release on August 20, 2021. Reports say the game is also coming to PC, so you might want to hold off on that version if you have a nice rig.

New features include:

  • Target lock-on in combat
  • Added Japanese lip sync
  • New Ghost of Tsushima Legends mode
  • PS4 saves cross over
  • Haptic feedback, 4K resolution, 60FPS, fast loading, etc.

Director's Cut Edition features all additional content released to date, as well as brand new content:

  • Full game.
  • Iki Island expansion: New story, mini-games, enemy types and more.*
  • Legends online co-op mode.**
  • Digital mini art book.
  • One Technique Point.*
  • Charm of Hachiman's Favor.*
  • Hero of Tsushima Skin Set: Golden Mask, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle.*
  • Director's commentary: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it.
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games.

