All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

George Soros has reportedly dipped his fingers into the Bitcoin market

Insiders close to the matter have said that the Soros Fund Management investment firm has been given the green light to trade BTC.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 1 2021 3:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

New reports are indicating that a George Soros investment firm has been given the thumbs up to begin trading cryptocurrencies.

George Soros has reportedly dipped his fingers into the Bitcoin market 01 | TweakTown.com

People close to the matter spoke to author Michael Bodley regarding Dawn Fitzpatrick, the chief investment officer for Soros Fund Management, a private investment firm founded by George Soros. The sources said that Fitzpatrick has given the go-ahead for the firm to begin trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The sources decided to remain anonymous but revealed that the trading has occurred in the last few weeks.

Additionally, the sources claimed that Fitzpatrick and her team have been investigating cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for a prolonged period of time and that this latest venture is much more than just testing the waters with digital assets. The adoption by Soros, if it is true, maybe a good thing for the price of Bitcoin, but it also could be very bad, as Soros is famous for shorting the British pound in 1992 where he earned $1 billion profit in a single day, making him his reputation we know today by assisting the in breaking of the Bank of England.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.38
$4.38$4.49$4.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/30/2021 at 7:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.