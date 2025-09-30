YoungHoon Kim, a South Korean man who claims to have the world's highest IQ, has announced he's converted all his assets into Bitcoin.

The world record holder for the highest IQ has announced he has converted all his assets into Bitcoin, as he expects the digital currency to become the world's "ultimate reserve asset."

YoungHoon Kim is the self-proclaimed world record holder for the highest IQ ever recorded, with a claimed IQ score of 276. Kim's assertion that he has the highest IQ ever recorded is far from widely accepted in the scientific community, and additionally, the figure of 276 exceeds that of standard psychometric scales, which typically see a reduction in reliability past the 160-200 range. Furthermore, VICE, along with other outlets, found some difficulty in verifying Kim's claims, and many major psychologists and high-IQ communities have dismissed the stat as implausible.

Despite the criticisms about his claim, organizations such as the GIGA Society and the United Sigma Intelligence Association have backed Kim's claims. It's worth noting that Kim assisted in the founding of the United Sigma Association. Kim predicts there will be a 100x increase in the price of Bitcoin over the next 10 years, which far exceeds financial firms, which typically predict a rise of between 5 and 20 times.

"I believe that Bitcoin is the only hope for the future economy. Therefore, I have converted all my assets into Bitcoin," Kim wrote on X

It should also be noted that Kim has referred to himself as the "Grand Master of Memory".