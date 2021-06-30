DICE LA to reveal mystery Battlefield 2042 mode at EA Play on July 22

DICE LA will reveal Battlefield 2042's mysterious third game mode at the show, PR has reiterated.

Today we received a PR email re-confirming Battlefield 2042's new multiplayer mode will be shown at EA Play Live:

"DICE LA will reveal the next major experience coming to Battlefield 2042 at EA PLAY Live on July 22. This new experience is a brand-new game type, made as a love letter to Battlefield fans, and one that long-time players will feel right at home with,"the message reads.

EA describes the mode as a "love letter to our core fans" and a "new way to play Battlefield." Rumor has it the mode will be a standalone game similar to Warzone that serves up remastered maps from classic Battlefield games. The mode is likely a melting pot of the most popular Battlefield games thrown together in one. EA hinted as much when it said gamers will "enter the wide universe of Battlefield with this experience."

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.