Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 promo teases 'Captain Planet' reveal

The second episode of the fifth season of Rick and Morty season five has just dropped, and Adult Swim has already teased the next episode.

The above promotional appears on the Swimpedia YouTube channel and shows acid rain burning Rick and Morty before they rush into the car. We then see Diesel Weasel appear, followed by what appears to be a character reference to Captain Planet. Rick then says, "Yikes, who's the chick in need of a dialogue pass?".

Captain Planet's dialogue and the character's voice also seem to be a reference to late 1980s cartoons, which was around when Captain Planet was released (1990). The next episode of Rick and Morty will air next Sunday at 11:00 pm on Adult Swim. If you like Rick and Morty, you should definitely check out Solar Opposites, which was created by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. More information on Solar Opposites and a trailer can be found here.