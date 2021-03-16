All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hulu drops new hilariously offensive Solar Opposites Season 2 trailer

Hulu has just dropped a brand new hilariously offensive trailer for the new season of Solar Opposites that will soon be released.

Published Tue, Mar 16 2021 2:35 AM CDT
Hulu is preparing to release the brand new season of its new hit animated show Solar Opposites and to kick things off, we have a new trailer to enjoy.

Solar Opposites is created by Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty. If you enjoy Rick and Morty, then there is no doubt that you will enjoy Solar Opposites as both of the shows are quite similar in terms of comedy. In the above trailer, we can see Korvo with his family of aliens attempting to get off Earth in their spaceship.

Before the launch, Korvo makes some offensive jokes about the current state of Earth. At the end of the trailer, we are shown the release date for season 2 of Solar Opposites, which will premier on Hulu on March 26th. If you are interested in reading more about Solar Opposites, or if you want to check out some more trailers for the show, visit this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, space.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

