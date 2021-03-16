Hulu drops new hilariously offensive Solar Opposites Season 2 trailer

Hulu has just dropped a brand new hilariously offensive trailer for the new season of Solar Opposites that will soon be released.

Hulu is preparing to release the brand new season of its new hit animated show Solar Opposites and to kick things off, we have a new trailer to enjoy.

Solar Opposites is created by Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty. If you enjoy Rick and Morty, then there is no doubt that you will enjoy Solar Opposites as both of the shows are quite similar in terms of comedy. In the above trailer, we can see Korvo with his family of aliens attempting to get off Earth in their spaceship.

Before the launch, Korvo makes some offensive jokes about the current state of Earth. At the end of the trailer, we are shown the release date for season 2 of Solar Opposites, which will premier on Hulu on March 26th. If you are interested in reading more about Solar Opposites, or if you want to check out some more trailers for the show, visit this link here.