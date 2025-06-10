Witcher 3 director's new game, The Blood of Dawnwalker, gets its first extended trailer

The Blood of Dawnwalker is a new dark fantasy RPG from a new studio made of veteran CD Projekt Red talent that created The Witcher 3.

Developer Rebel Wolves is what you'd call a dream team, a studio headed up by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and a team that includes several ex-CD Projekt Red developers looking to branch out and create what they feel is an evolution of the style of RPG popularized by The Witcher 3.

The studio's first game, The Blood of Dawnwalker, which Bandai Namco will publish, received its first gameplay trailer, 'Trapped Between Two Worlds,' at the recent Xbox Games Showcase. The game is set in a medieval Europe ruled by vampires, and it's a single-player RPG where you take on the role of Coen - a Dawnwalker. He's old-timey Blade in that he's got vampire powers, hates vampires, and has no trouble walking around during the day.

The trailer gives a glimpse at early gameplay, cinematics, and combat. An extended gameplay reveal event is scheduled for June 21. The game itself is on track for a 2026 release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

"It's been a pleasure to finally show you more of the game, and I want to thank our community for the incredible support. Back in January, when we first revealed the game, we promised to shed more light on the gameplay this summer - and that moment has finally arrived", says Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, Game Director and Co-Founder of Rebel Wolves. "We'd like to invite you to join us on 21 June for our Gameplay Reveal Event. You'll learn more about the abilities Coen gains as he becomes the Dawnwalker - a mysterious being balancing the line between the world of day and the realm of night."

The gameplay snippets we see are promising but rough around the edges. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, the mood, atmosphere, and tone are spot on, and Rebel Wolves has time to polish this up before the 2026 release. The studio has big plans for the game and the setting, with The Blood of Dawnwalker being teased as the "first chapter of Rebel Wolves' original dark fantasy saga."